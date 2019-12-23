|
|
Edith Agner Carey
Evans, GA—Edith Agner Carey, 93, wife of the late Robert Carey, entered into rest Friday, December 20, 2019, at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be held, Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Mrs, Carey, daughter of the late Willie Lee Wheat Agner and James Thomas Agner, was born in Edgefield, SC. She was an inspector at Kendall Company and a member of Curtis Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Hart (fiancé, John) and Darlene Williford (Don); her grandchildren, Greg Morris (Kathleen), Cindy Canada (Paul), Blake Williford (Jessica), April Waldron (W.C.), and Austin Williford (Rebecca); seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Marshall Pines and the staff of Doctors Hospital and Alliance Hospice.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019