Edith Elaine Moore
Augusta, GA—Edith Elaine Moore, 73, entered into rest Friday, November 22, 2019.
Elaine was a member of West Town Community Church and attended Bible Study at Broad Street Ministry. She was a Florida girl at heart who loved lounging on the beach, reading, crafting, gardening and hunting for treasures at the thrift store. Elaine's unending support, selfless empathy, bright spirit, easy laugh, excellent cooking and warm companionship will be missed deeply by her only daughter, wide circle of friends, and many relatives.
Surviving family members include her daughter: Kate Moore; sisters-in-law: Patsy and Ed Belsom, Georgia and Bill Jopling, Virginia Montgomery of Huntsville, AL, Sally Montgomery of Pone De Leon, FL, and Sandra Moore of Merritt Island, FL; niece: June and Jason Stone; and many other loving family members.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at West Town Community Church with Pastor Rod Addison officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Ministry, 20 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019