The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Edith H. Seigler


1939 - 2020
Edith H. Seigler Obituary
Edith H. Seigler
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, January 3, 2020, Mrs. Edith H. Seigler, wife of the late Allen Seigler. Other family members include her son: Allen Seigler Jr. (Beth); grandchildren: Corey and Allen Seigler III; great-grandson: Parker; sister: Bobbie Jean McCoy; friend and companion: William Whaley
Edith was a native of Stapleton, GA. She retired after 37 years with Lily Tulip in the accounts payable department. She worked part time for many years with Oreck Vacuum Cleaner Co. Edith attended both Warren Baptist Church and the Sanctuary Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Rd., Augusta, Ga 30907
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 1/5/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
