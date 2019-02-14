|
|
Edith Noble Rabun, 84, beloved wife of 70 years to Henry Elwyne Rabun, Sr., entered into rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Edith gave her life to serving Christ by serving her husband, children, and grandchildren, who they and many children of other families affectionately called Mamaw. She was a member of Bayvale Baptist Church where she taught primary children for many years. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Rabun was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie R. Stephens; her mother, Louise White Grubbs; and sister, Dorothy Noble Brayboy. She is survived by her children, Lynda R. Grigg (Richard), Janice R. Duncan (Wendell), and Henry E. Rabun, Jr. (Julie); her son-in-law, Philip Stephens; 9 grandchildren, Russ Dorn (Allison), Jay Duncan (Rebecca), Richard Warren (Felicia), Cris Warren, Christy Grigg, Cole Rabun (Kelly), Courtney Miller (Richard), Amanda Sheldon (Josh), and Kyle Stephens (Brook); 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The Family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Sandra and Delores for their exceptional, loving care they gave to Edith over these last many years.
Pallbearers include: Russ Dorn, Jay Duncan, Richard Warren, Cris Warren, Cole Rabun, Philip Stephens, Jacob Dorn, and Micah Grigg.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, Georgia, 30906. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019