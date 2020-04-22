Home

Edith Sanders Martin


1927 - 2020
Edith Sanders Martin Obituary
Edith Sanders Martin
Belvedere, SC—Private Graveside Services for Mrs. Edith Sanders Martin, 93, who entered into rest April 22, 2020, will be conducted in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Reverend Jerry Garvin officiating.
Mrs. Martin was a native of Avon Park, Florida, having made Belvedere her home for the past 77 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of North Augusta, the Elizabeth Strom Fellowship and was a retired Bookkeeper with Bush Florist. Mrs. Martin was predeceased by her husband, Oscar M. Martin and her parents, Edward and Martha Davis Sanders.
Survivors include a son, Tom (Marie) Martin, North Augusta; a daughter, Debra (Don) McKenzie, Greenwood, SC; three grandchildren, Tara (Karl) Waldhauer, Bryan (Jennifer) Martin and Prissy Hicks; four great grandchildren, Evan Waldhauer, Luke Waldhauer, Boyce Martin and Banks Martin; a sister, Cherry Miller, Aiken.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network @ pancan.org/donate.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/23/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
