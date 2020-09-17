Edith W. Jones
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Edith W. Jones entered into rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Smith Chapel AME Zion Church at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by sons, Cory (Teresa) Jones, Reginald (Oriania) Jones; brother, Lindsay Waltower; sisters, Frankie (Frank) Cooper, Katherine Riley, Virginia White, Velma (Lewis) Jones; ten grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
