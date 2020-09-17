1/1
Edith W. Jones
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Edith W. Jones
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Edith W. Jones entered into rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Smith Chapel AME Zion Church at 11:00 a.m. She is survived by sons, Cory (Teresa) Jones, Reginald (Oriania) Jones; brother, Lindsay Waltower; sisters, Frankie (Frank) Cooper, Katherine Riley, Virginia White, Velma (Lewis) Jones; ten grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. There will be a viewing on Friday from 1-5 p.m. Please adhere to CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 2945 Old Tobacco Road. Hephzibah
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/18/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Smith Chapel AME Zion Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
May God bless and comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow. Know that you and your family are in my prayers.
Teresa Smith
Friend
September 10, 2020
Aunt Edith you will truly be missed. We loved you, but God, loved you more! I pray that God, comforts the family through this difficult time. Rest in heavenly peace Auntie, your niece Christy & Family.
Christy Carswell-Dukes
Family
