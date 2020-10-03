Edith Warren
Evans, GA—Edith Jacqueline Parker Warren peacefully entered into rest on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Edith was born on January 5, 1929 in Desoto, Georgia. Her birth order, second of seven children born to the late Ira Archibald Parker and Daisy Douglas Parker, helped to forge one of her strongest traits. She started out helping her mother with her younger siblings and spent her whole life being of service to others. She was devoted to her family and was so proud of her siblings many achievements. She graduated from Abbeville High School with honors in 1945. While in high school, Edith played on the girls' basketball team. Something that always amused her children as she was never taller than 5 feet ½ inch. She went on to earn an associate degree from Middle Georgia College in Cochran, Georgia. Edith used her secretarial skills in various jobs throughout her life and always worked outside the home. In 1948, she married Charles Thomas Warren, Jr. In 1956 the couple with their first two children moved to Augusta where Charles went to work at the newly opened Savannah River plant. It was here that their third child was born and Edith went to work as the secretary for the Director, Administration Division of AEC. Somehow, she always seemed to balance her home, family, church life, and job with an organized efficiency.
In 1962, they joined First Baptist Church of Augusta where Edith was a faithful member for 58 years. Her involvement with the church spanned many different committees and ministries. Some of her favorites were making ornaments for the Chrismon tree and her membership in the Anna Bannister Sunday School Class. She also made sure that her children were as equally involved in the church activities.
Her career in the secretarial field culminated in her job as executive secretary for the manager of the new opened Kimberly-Clark Corporation. She retired from there in 1978 and a year later she took on the most rewarding job of her life. She became a grandmother. Oh how she rejoiced and relished the arrival of each of her seven grandchildren.
In December 1982, she lost her husband of thirty-five years after his year long battle with cancer. She was later married to John LaFayette Barnes of Augusta, Georgia who passed away after a year of marriage. In the years that followed, she always hosted the family's special Holiday meals. We still miss her homemade dressing- it was the best! When she moved to Brandon Wilde in 2002, a whole new chapter of her life opened up. She was active with the Residents Council, volunteer opportunities and all the fun activities they offered. She appreciated the many wonderful friendships she made while there. In later years, when her driving ended, she would deliver cards with inspirational messages to the residents of the Pavillion, always accompanied by one of her sweet smiles. When she moved out of her apartment at the onset of her dementia we found hundreds of cards waiting to be signed and delivered.
She suffered with dementia for six years and eventually transitioned to the Pavillion herself. We would like to thank all the staff from the various areas of Brandon Wilde, from Dining, Beauty Salon, Activities, and Nursing for the many kindnesses that you showed our mother during her nineteen years as a resident. We would also like to thank the staff with SouthEast Hospice for their attentive care of our mother this past year.
Edith was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Parker of Macon, GA, Lawrence Parker of Macon, GA, Ira Parker of Massachusetts, sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Don Cotton of Indiana, sister-in-law and husband, Mary John and Billy Shell of Pineview, GA, brother-in-law, McCall Warren of Warner Robbins, GA, and a niece, Sheila Shell.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children: Pam (Bill) Barrett, Tommy (Debbi) Warren, and Greg Warren, all of Augusta; GA, seven grandchildren: Brooke (Ajesh) D'Souza of The Woodlands, Texas, Alaina Warren of Missoula, Montana, Will (Lisa) Barrett of Augusta, GA, Charles Warren of Charlotte, NC, Paul (Alexis) Warren of Troutman, NC, Heather (Jason) Walter of Augusta, GA, and Emma Warren of Huntsville, Alabama; eight great grandchildren: Billy, Brenton, and Mary Elizabeth Barrett of Augusta, Lily, Ellie, and John D'Souza of The Woodlands, TX, Jackson Folger and Evan Warren of Troutman, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, followed by a graveside service at 12:00 Noon at Westover Memorial Park with the Rev. David Hughes officiating.
If so desired, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way Extension, Augusta, GA 30909 or to The Salvation Army, Attn: Development Department, 1833 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
