Mrs. Edna Alford Broome
Beech Island, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Edna Alford Broome, 92, who entered into rest October 4, 2019, will be conducted this Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Reverend Frank R. Hyder and Bishop Bradley Jay officiating. Interment in Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Brandon L. Fulmer officiating.
Mrs. Broome was a native of Lynchburg, Virginia, having made Beech Island her home for the past 73 years. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Broome was a former employee of J.B. Whites, American General Insurance and owner of Broome Service Center. She was the wife of the late Spires Brinkley Broome, Sr. and loved being with her family and friends.
Survivors include four sons, Brink (Brenda) Broome, Beech Island, Roy (Debbie) Broome, Lincolnton, Jim (Wendy) Broome, Beech Island and John (Denise) Broome, Aiken; a daughter, Sissy (Kyle) Swing, Laurens, SC; fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; a brother, James Alford, Mint Hill, NC.
Pallbearers will be Brink Broome, Roy Broome, John Broome, Jim Broome and Kyle Swing.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the hour of the service.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 497, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019