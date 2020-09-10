Edna Clark McDaniel
Jackson, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Edna Clark McDaniel, 86, who entered into rest September 10, 2020, will be conducted Monday morning at 11 o'clock in Southlawn Cemetery. Rev. Marion Britton and Rev. Brian Henderson officiating. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. McDaniel was a native of Jefferson County, Georgia, having made Jackson her home for the past 67 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jackson, the Dorcus Sunday School Class, the Hopewell Chapter of the Eastern Star and was a retired Nurse for Dr. Watson at OB GYN and Associates.
Mrs. McDaniel was the wife of 54 years of the late Mr. William T. McDaniel, III.
Survivors include a son, William T. "Bill" McDaniel, IV, Jackson; a daughter, Rebecca McDaniel, Jackson; a grandson, Clark Bryan (Jennifer) McManus; three great grandchildren, Sabrina Ocak, Julia Ocak and Lacey Ocak.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jackson, P.O. Box 130, Jackson, SC 29831.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares,com
