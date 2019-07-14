|
Mrs. Edna D. Brundage entered into rest on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral service will be held of Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at True Vine Baptist Church with Rev. Frederick Patterson officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. She is survived by her children Geraldine Keese, Judy(Paul)Kent and Reginald Brundage ; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Mrs Brundage may be viewed on Today from 2 to 6 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 14, 2019