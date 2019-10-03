Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Hawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna "Pumpkin" Hawes


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna "Pumpkin" Hawes Obituary
Edna "Pumpkin" Hawes
Augusta, Ga—Miss. Edna "Pumpkin" Hawes, entered into rest Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Windermere Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road..
She leaves to cherish her memories a host of brothers, sisters, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Regency Hospice, Windermere Nursing Home and A.U. Medical Center for the loving care given to our sister.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now