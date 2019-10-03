|
Edna "Pumpkin" Hawes
Augusta, Ga—Miss. Edna "Pumpkin" Hawes, entered into rest Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Windermere Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road..
She leaves to cherish her memories a host of brothers, sisters, brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Regency Hospice, Windermere Nursing Home and A.U. Medical Center for the loving care given to our sister.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019
