Edna L. Wilkinson
Augusta, GA—Edna L. Wilkinson 95, beloved wife of the late Roy Wilkinson entered into rest on Monday February 17, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held 1 PM Friday February 21, 2020 at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by a son George Allen Roberts and her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Pat (Mel) Harward and JoAnne (Robert) Kitchens; nieces and nephews; grandchildren Kimberly Kitchens, Lee Kitchens, Jesse Wood, Gavin Roberts, Dena Williams and Crystal Wagner; seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Thursday evening at funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/19/2020
