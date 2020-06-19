Edna Sue Baker
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Edna Sue Baker, wife of the late Dan Baker, of Thomson Ga., entered into rest on June 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Rev. Bobby Renew officiating. Mrs. Baker was born on May 14, 1943 in Clayton Ga., to the late Alonzo Chastain and Eva Shook Woods. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her son Chris Tucker. She is survived by her daughter Samantha Gail Tucker (Tim Smith), 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the CSRA Humane Society 425 Wood St., Augusta Ga. 30904. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747www.tlkingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/21/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.