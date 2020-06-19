Edna Sue Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Sue Baker
Thomson, GA—Mrs. Edna Sue Baker, wife of the late Dan Baker, of Thomson Ga., entered into rest on June 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Rev. Bobby Renew officiating. Mrs. Baker was born on May 14, 1943 in Clayton Ga., to the late Alonzo Chastain and Eva Shook Woods. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Baker is preceded in death by her son Chris Tucker. She is survived by her daughter Samantha Gail Tucker (Tim Smith), 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the CSRA Humane Society 425 Wood St., Augusta Ga. 30904. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez Ga. 30907 706-863-6747www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/21/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved