|
|
Edna Y. Anthony, 87, beloved wife of the late Curtis L. Anthony, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Sanctuary in Evans with Rev. Ricky Coule and Rev. Robert McCurry officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.
Mrs. Anthony was born in Augusta, GA to the late Eddie and Mary Youmans. She was a member of The Sanctuary and was a part of the Naomi Ladies Group there.
Mrs. Anthony is survived by her daughters, Sharon A. Smith (Eldon), and Debbie A. Lambert (Dexter); her grandchildren, Kevin Lambert, Shelly Wood (Jason), Kimberly Powell (Bryce), and Dawn Kelley; by her six great-grandchildren; and by her dog, Gigi. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Adams.
Pallbearers will be Jason Wood, Bryce Powell, Michael Kelley, Matthew Kelley, Brandon Lambert, and Parker Wood.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Priscilla Davis and the entire staff at the Davis Personal Care Home and also to the Trinity Hospice Augusta Team.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
337 NORTH BELAIR ROAD
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019