Eduardo Casiano Bautista
Grovetown, GA—Eduardo Casiano Bautista Sr., 73, entered into rest on August 10, 2020.Mr. Bautista married his high school sweetheart and soul mate, Marilyn, 49 years ago. He adored his wife and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He proudly served 24 years in the United States Navy and was a recipient of numerous awards and accolades. His proudest achievement was obtaining the rank of Senior Master Chief as an Electrician (EMCM). Through his military service, Mr. Bautista called several places home to include San Diego, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Pensacola. After retiring from his distinguished Naval career in 1992, Mr. Bautista relocated to Augusta where he and his family have been since 1999. Mr. Bautista and his wife were the owners of the Olde Time Burgers restaurant, formerly known as the What-a-Burger from Broad Street. Because of Mr. Bautista's charismatic and caring nature, many of his regular customers continued to patronize their restaurant even after relocating to Grovetown in the Spring 2018. Many friends, family members, colleagues and associates have said that Mr. Bautista touched their lives in so many profound ways and that he often was referred to as everyone's "favorite Uncle". He was caring, funny, jovial, loving but most importantly he treated everyone like they were his family. He could easily relate to anyone from anywhere and any background. In his free time, Mr. Bautista enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, playing and doing magic with his grandchildren, but most of all he really loved tending to his garden with his honey, Marilyn.
Mr. Bautista is survived by his loving, devoted spouse of 49 years, Marilyn Neypes Bautista; children, Donovan Bautista (Tonia), Ed Bautista (Shannon), Jerry Bautista (Jennifer), Maridyle B. Fiege (Dennis); grandchildren, Jared Gabriel Bautista ,Makaio Alexander Bautista,Emma Elizabeth Rush, Mila Joy Bautista, Ailani Mae Cayron Bautista, Chloe Isabelle Cayron Bautista, Marco Xavier Cayron-Bautista, Lukas Eduardo and Niko Eduardo Hartmut Fiege, Alexander Bautista Fiege; brothers, Alejandro Bautista, Paul Bautista; and sister, Marilyn Raguini.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 5-7pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10 am at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Interment will be held privately at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/14/2020