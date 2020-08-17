1/
Edward "Big Ed" Arrington Sr.
1940 - 2020
Edward "Big Ed" Arrington, Sr.
Matthews, GA—Edward Arrington, Sr., 79, loving husband of 60 years to Sammie Faye Goodin Arrington, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held in the James Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00PM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with Rev. Tony Key officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Because of the family's concern for public health and safety during this COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that social distancing as mandated and other safety precautions be followed. The wearing of face masks is encouraged.
Edward was preceded in death by his infant son, Cary Arrington; parents, Eunice Pennington and Hardy Arrington; and three brothers. Other survivors include his children, Art Arrington (Kelli), Sheri Kniphfer and Tony Arrington (Trish); nine grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; five siblings; many nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, with Wells McCorkle Sr, Stacy Rabun and past employees of Deerfield Specialties serving as honorary pallbearers.
Because of his love for his great granddaughter, the family respectfully requests that, in lieu flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Karah Grace Kniphfer Fund, c/o James Funeral Home, PO Box 588, Wrens GA 30833.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 1:00–3:00PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 prior to the funeral services.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com to for more detail and to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Edward "Big Ed" Arrington.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/18/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
