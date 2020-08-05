Edward Brown
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC - Mr. Edward Brown, age 38, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Memorial services will be held 2 PM Saturday August 8, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel . He was the son of Edward Thomas and Georgianna Oliphant; Edward leaves to cherish many memories: daughters, Jaymeka Wallace and Tyashia Brinson; his sisters, Roslyn Wright and Sarah Bernen; his grandchild, Quintavious Mincey; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/6/2020