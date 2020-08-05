1/
Edward Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Brown
North Augusta, SC—North Augusta, SC - Mr. Edward Brown, age 38, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Memorial services will be held 2 PM Saturday August 8, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel . He was the son of Edward Thomas and Georgianna Oliphant; Edward leaves to cherish many memories: daughters, Jaymeka Wallace and Tyashia Brinson; his sisters, Roslyn Wright and Sarah Bernen; his grandchild, Quintavious Mincey; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/6/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved