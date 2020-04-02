|
SGM Ret. Edward C. Trimble
Grovetown, GA—SGM Ret. Edward C. Trimble, passed away March 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Trimble.
Survivors include his wife, Ingeborg L. Trimble; children, Dodie Wendl, William Trimble and DeAnn Trimble; step children, Ronald Banks, Heidi Hernandez and Brigitte Gay, 18 grand and great grandchildren.
A Military Funeral Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020