Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Trimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. Trimble


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. Trimble Obituary
SGM Ret. Edward C. Trimble
Grovetown, GA—SGM Ret. Edward C. Trimble, passed away March 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Trimble.
Survivors include his wife, Ingeborg L. Trimble; children, Dodie Wendl, William Trimble and DeAnn Trimble; step children, Ronald Banks, Heidi Hernandez and Brigitte Gay, 18 grand and great grandchildren.
A Military Funeral Service will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -