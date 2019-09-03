|
|
Edward C. Udell II, USA, Ret.
Grovetown, GA—Edward Charles Udell II, 69 years of age, entered into the home of our Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 1, 2019 with his loving wife of fifty years by his side. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael S. Udell; and parents, Edward C. Udell and Margaret Ruth Brickle Udell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Lee Udell; his daughter, Shannon Powers (Ted Powers III); grandchildren, Seth King, Drew King, and Cara King; brothers, Ron Udell and Ted Udell (Lee); along with many loving nieces and nephews.
An Army brat himself, he was born in Fairfax, Virginia. Mr. Udell proudly served his nation in the United States Army and his community as Past Master of Social Lodge #1.
A Celebration of life and service will take place at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Reverend Larry Williams will officiate. Entombment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites and the rendering of full Military Honors.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Platt's.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Masonic Home of Georgia, P.O. Box 4183, Macon, Georgia 31208; or to the American Legion Post 192, 275 Legion Road, Evans, Georgia 30809.
