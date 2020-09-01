Edward Charles Jones, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Edward Charles "Charlie" Jones, Jr. went to see his mom and the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. His smile has returned and there is a twinkle in his eye.
Charlie was a native Augustan, born on November 17, 1946, the only child of Edward C. Jones, Sr. and Loretta Edmunds Jones. He attended Monte Sano Elementary, Murphy Middle, Richmond Academy and Augusta College earning a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration with a minor in Accounting and a Masters in Psychology. Charlie spent two years in the Navy in the Great Lakes and in Charleston, SC. He worked in the accounting department at the Medical College before going into the liquor business, first in sales and then owing his own liquor store at "5 points". He also worked for several years at Hill Drug. One of his favorite "jobs" was working as a bartender at private clubs, parties and receptions. Charlie loved golf and anything that had to do with it. As he said, sometimes he even played. He traveled to Europe every summer for many years. "Just get there, eat a lot, drink a lot, look around, see a golf tournament and think about where to go the next year". One of his favorite adventures was in Germany, getting his picture taken in front of "Checkpoint Charlie". Charlie never married, "dating pretty women is always more fun than marrying them". He was a devoted son. He also lived in the same house from the age of 6. He took wonderful care of his mom until her passing in 2012. Charlie had many friends and loved to talk sports, especially golf and basketball, especially Augusta College Basketball. It was always "Augusta College" to him. He seldom missed a game or Thirsty Thursday at the Green Jackets. He was devoted member of his church, Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, serving as an usher for many years and working in the church Library. He wasn't a "health nut", but ran 6 days a week for many years. He kept an eye on the neighborhood and was always there to help if he could. Charlie was a very generous man.
Charlie will be honored with a memorial service at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1305 Troupe Street, Augusta on Saturday, September 5th at 2pm. The Reverend Alan Smith will officiate. Social distancing is being practiced and masks are available if needed.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Hale House, PO Box 2843, Augusta, GA 30914.
