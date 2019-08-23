Home

Tetrick Funeral Home
3001 Peoples Street
Johnson City, TN 37604
(423) 610-7171
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Tetrick Funeral Home
3001 Peoples Street
Johnson City, TN 37604
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Mountain Home National Cemetery
Edward Cleon Holland


1953 - 2019
Edward Cleon Holland Obituary
Edward Cleon Holland
Johnson City,, TN—EdwardCleon Holland, age 65 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of Edward Cleon Holland Sr. and Edith Keith Holland, born to them on October 3, 1953 in Richmond Virginia. Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and follower of Jesus. He was always positive, lighthearted, and had a smile and a joke for all he met. He was a hardworking man who loved the mountains and the beach. Ed loved all music and greatly enjoyed picking and playing with the Holland Family Singers. He had a great love for his nation and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ed will be missed by all those who knew him.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister; Patricia Pencoe.
He is survived by his loving wife: Allie Holland; his children: Julie Warner (Josh), John Paul Holland (Sydney), Joshua Holland (Lisa), and Ashley Greene (Katie); His grandchildren: Hannah, Jaelynn, Aidyn, Cristian, Reece, Ella, Chance, Graham, Maisy, Corleigh, and Parker; His sisters: Virginia Oxendine (Ray) and Anita Holland (Terri.) Edward is also survived by a host of many relatives and friends, left behind to cherish his memory.
Funeral services for Edward Cleon Holland Jr. will be conducted in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Richard Hilton and the Men's Lake Group officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
A committal service will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Delano Hyder, John Paul Holland, Josh Warner, Josh Holland, Ashley Greene and Eric Ergle serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hamby, Ray Oxendine and John Hensley. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 9:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Holland family.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 24, 20129
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019
