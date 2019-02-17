|
Mr. Edward Eugene Glisson, Sr. entered into rest Friday, February 15, 2019. Mr. Glisson was born in Guyton, Georgia and was a longtime resident of Waynesboro. He was retired from the United States Army with rank of Captain and was retired from the United States Army National Guard with rank of Major. After his military career, he owned and operated Heritage Furniture Store in Waynesboro and managed the Heilig-Myers Furniture Store. He was a past president of the Waynesboro Exchange Club and a member of the American Legion Post 120.
Surviving are his wife, Jackie M. Glisson; his son, Edward E. Glisson, Jr. and wife Debra and his daughter, Jessica Edenfield and husband Todd all of Waynesboro; a step-son, Stephen Weddon and wife Barbara of Gough; his brother, Lee Glisson and wife Jeannie of Metter; his sisters, Margie Kirkland of Waynesboro and Alice Deal and husband Travis of Metter; his grandchildren, Tabitha Morse and husband Patrick, Ian Glisson, Victoria Douglas, Erin Glisson, and Liam Edenfield; a great grandson, Wilder Morse; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Remembrances may be made to the , 41 Perimeter Center E #550 Atlanta, Ga. 30346.
