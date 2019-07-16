|
|
Mr. Edward G. Davis entered into rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Howard Harden officiating . Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are sister, Tressie (Carlton) Jackson, Yolanda (WIllie) Yarbrough; brothers, Terry (Keisha) Davis, Larry Davis; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends on Tuesday 6-8p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 16, 2019