Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward G. Davis Obituary
Mr. Edward G. Davis entered into rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Howard Harden officiating . Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are sister, Tressie (Carlton) Jackson, Yolanda (WIllie) Yarbrough; brothers, Terry (Keisha) Davis, Larry Davis; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends on Tuesday 6-8p.m.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now