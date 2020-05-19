The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Edward H. Morris Obituary
Edward H. Morris
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, May 18, 2020, Mr. Edward H. Morris, 94, loving husband to the late Ruby Lee Morris.
A native of Augusta, veteran of the U.S. Navy and married for 68 years, Edward loved his family. He enjoyed fishing and singing and sang with a gospel group. Eddie spent his entire career with National Homes (formerly Knox Homes) traveling the Southeast as a Construction Supervisor.
Family members include his son: Wayne A. Morris; daughter: Janet Lewallen (Gene); grandchildren: Brian Lewallen (Katie E.) and Katie P. Lewallen; great-granddaughter: Lauren Lewallen; sister: Emily Kitchens (Lindy); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his parents: Katie Alma Peterson and Harvey Allen Morris and grandson: Michael Edward Morris.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd Harrison officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Ste. A, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. (following Covid-19 precautions of 10 guest in building) at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/20/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2020
