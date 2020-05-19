|
|
Edward H. Morris
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, May 18, 2020, Mr. Edward H. Morris, 94, loving husband to the late Ruby Lee Morris.
A native of Augusta, veteran of the U.S. Navy and married for 68 years, Edward loved his family. He enjoyed fishing and singing and sang with a gospel group. Eddie spent his entire career with National Homes (formerly Knox Homes) traveling the Southeast as a Construction Supervisor.
Family members include his son: Wayne A. Morris; daughter: Janet Lewallen (Gene); grandchildren: Brian Lewallen (Katie E.) and Katie P. Lewallen; great-granddaughter: Lauren Lewallen; sister: Emily Kitchens (Lindy); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his parents: Katie Alma Peterson and Harvey Allen Morris and grandson: Michael Edward Morris.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Floyd Harrison officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Drive, Ste. A, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. (following Covid-19 precautions of 10 guest in building) at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
