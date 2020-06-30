Edward Hugh Phillips
Grovetown, Georgia—Edward Hugh Phillips, 23, 2020 entered into rest at his residence.
Born in Louisville, Georgia and was a commercial truck driver for Pepperidge Farms,
and a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his son, John E. Phillips, mother, Margaret Hartley and three sisters, Linda Murphy, Sue Padgett, Brenda Ash and five grandchildren, Farrah, Bobbie Canuette, Carley, Kaylin and Baylis Phillips.
Preceded in death by his father, Herman Phillips, son, Bobbie Phillips and step father, Donald Hartley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/01/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/01/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.