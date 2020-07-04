Edward Hugh Phillips
Grovetown, Georgia—Edward Hugh Phillips, 63, entered into rest June 23, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Louisville, Georgia and was a commercial truck driver for Pepperidge Farms,
and a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his son, John E. Phillips, mother, Margaret Hartley and three sisters, Linda Murphy, Sue Padgett, Brenda Ash and five grandchildren, Farrah, Bobbie Canuette, Cailey, Kaylin and Baylin Phillips.
Preceded in death by his father, Herman Phillips, son, Bobbie Phillips and step father, Donald Hartley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020