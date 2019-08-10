|
Edward L. Dallas, Jr.
Augusta
, GA—Mr. Edward L. Dallas, Jr., the husband to Mrs. Jessie Mae Johnson Dallas, entered into rest Monday, August 5, 2019, in Augusta University Medical Center.
Edward was a 1964 graduate of Lucy Laney High School, Vietnam Veteran and a retired mechanic foreman at YDC.
He leaves to cherish is memories; wife Jessie; children Tuwana, Shawntrice, Jamard (Tamika); parents, William (Mary) Newton; brother, Michael (Jamie), Willie (Ida) Johnson and a host of aunts, uncles, other special relatives and friends,
The family is honoring Edward last request to not have any services.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - August 12, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019