Mr. Edward Lee Thomas
Matthews, GA—Mr. Edward Lee Thomas, age 56, of 1288 Mount Moriah Road, Matthews, GA passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Wrightsville, GA. The Home-Going Celebration Graveside Service will be held at Thompson Springhill AME Church Cemetery in Matthews, GA on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Willie L. Jones, Sr., officiating. No Repast will be entertained. Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. resuming on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:30 p.m. for the service. FREEMANS FUNERAL HOME-Wrens, GA is in charge of all arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/13/2020