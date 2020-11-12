1/1
Edward Lee Thomas
1963 - 2020
Mr. Edward Lee Thomas
Matthews, GA—Mr. Edward Lee Thomas, age 56, of 1288 Mount Moriah Road, Matthews, GA passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Wrightsville, GA. The Home-Going Celebration Graveside Service will be held at Thompson Springhill AME Church Cemetery in Matthews, GA on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Willie L. Jones, Sr., officiating. No Repast will be entertained. Public viewing of the body will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. resuming on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave the residence at 1:30 p.m. for the service. FREEMANS FUNERAL HOME-Wrens, GA is in charge of all arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/13/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
402 Curtis Street
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-6934
