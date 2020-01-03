Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Levern Harris


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Levern Harris Obituary
Edward Levern Harris
Athens, Georgia—Mr. Edward L. Harris (69), entered into rest Monday, December 30,2019, at his residence.
Mr. Harris was a 1968 graduate of John M. Tutt High School. He received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Augusta University. His career path earned him the position of Adviser at Franklin College of Advising with the University of Georgia.
Mr. Harris had a love for teaching and an overwhelming love for music.
Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel. Minster Carl Jones officiating. Internment will follow in Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, Appling, Ga.
Mr Harris may be viewed Monday, January 6 from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 5 2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -