Edward Levern Harris
Athens, Georgia—Mr. Edward L. Harris (69), entered into rest Monday, December 30,2019, at his residence.
Mr. Harris was a 1968 graduate of John M. Tutt High School. He received his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Augusta University. His career path earned him the position of Adviser at Franklin College of Advising with the University of Georgia.
Mr. Harris had a love for teaching and an overwhelming love for music.
Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Chapel. Minster Carl Jones officiating. Internment will follow in Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery, Appling, Ga.
Mr Harris may be viewed Monday, January 6 from 5 to 7 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - January 5 2020
