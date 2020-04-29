|
Edward Mulherin
Augusta, GA—Edward Grealish Mulherin, 60, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a brief and difficult illness.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park, with Father Mark Ross officiating. Friends are asked to respect social distancing measures at the service.
Eddie was born and raised in Augusta and returned home in 2013 after a 20+ year residency in Atlanta. He attended Saint Mary on the Hill and Aquinas High School and was an active member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. Eddie attended Augusta College and began a successful career in sales. Always the budding entrepreneur, he and friends were at one point or another t-shirt tycoons, seafood purveyors in Oklahoma, cable TV salesmen in Kentucky and ended his working career by starting a roofing business with his friend Bert Clements with the help of a YouTube video. Eddie's infectious personality allowed him to sell just about anything. Eddie was an active member of the Irish American Heritage Society and Knights of Columbus Patrick Walsh Council #677.
Eddie enjoyed his life and was a great friend to many. An accomplished tennis player in his early adult years, he turned his passion to golf in his 40's. Playing his later years as a 0-2 handicap, he became a regular at local golf courses. Eddie enjoyed playing in the annual Brother-Brother National Championship where he and his brother, John, won the event on two occasions. Watching him putt the ball was a thing of beauty.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Leanne W. Mulherin, daughter: Hannah Mulherin and son: Matthew Mulherin, all of Augusta. He is also survived by two sisters: Ashlyn M. Hutto of Augusta, GA, Mary Anne M. McCollum (John) of Augusta, GA and brother: John G. Mulherin (Debbie) of Augusta, GA brother-in-law: James Weathers (Lynn) and nieces and nephews: Walter and Camilla Hutto, Mary Catherine and Carson McCollum, Clare and Patrick Mulherin, Bernard Joseph Mulherin III, Stephanie and David Weathers. He was preceded in death by his parents: Hon. Bernard J. Mulherin, Sr, Barbara G. Mulherin and brother, Bernard (Buz) J. Mulherin, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Chestnut, Bert Clements, Thomas Leonard, Danny Walter and Michael Walter.
Special thanks to his care team of Dr. David Squires at Augusta Oncology, the staff at Heartland Hospice, especially his nurses Ashley, Christy and Laura, and special friends Roger Chestnut and Bert Clements .
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, please leave a generous gratuity to waitstaff at your favorite restaurant in memory of Eddie.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 4-30-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020