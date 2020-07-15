1/
Edward Otis Palmore
Mr. Edward Otis Palmore
Augusta, GA—Mr. Edward Otis Palmore, entered into rest July 11, 2020 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Goodman officiating. Social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Palmore was a 1959 graduate of Edgefield County High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from Benedict College in 1963. He was employed by Savannah River Site as an Engineer. He was a United State Army Veteran.
Survivors include a son, Edward LaRhon Palmore (Teresa); three grandchildren, Edward LaRhon Palmore, Jr., Robert Alexander Palmore and Natresa Kiauna Carter; a great grandchild, Ilah Palmore; one aunt, Joan P. Favre; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 4-6 p. m.Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 16, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
