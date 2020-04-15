|
Edward Pearson Hannah, Jr.
Harlem, Georgia—Edward Pearson Hannah, Jr. 75, husband of Jackie M. Hannah, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, surrounded by his family at his residence.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the White Oak Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Bobby W. Renew officiating. Due to the current gathering restrictions, the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Mr. Pearson was born in Washington, Ga. to the late E. Pearson Hannah, Sr. and Mary Morris Hannah. He was retired as a Heat and Air Engineer with Civil Service, Moody Air Force Base. As an avid outdoors man, he loved to camp, fish and hunt, but, Harlem sports was his passion. He was loved by his family and friends and was affectionately known by his nicknames, "Fred", "E.P", "Doc", "Dad", "Bubba" and "The World's Finest". Mr. Pearson enjoyed attending the White Oak Camp Meeting each year and was a dedicated member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are, his wife, Jackie M. Hannah; his children, Rusty Hannah (Dolly), Toni Welch (Jeff) and Becky Jenkins (Bryan); his step-children, Tommy Hatcher, Timmy Hatcher (Missy), Travis Hatcher (Debbie) and Tonya Hitt (Kelly); 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; his brother, Murphy Hannah (Susan); his Aunt Rachel Whitaker and numerous extended family.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Philadelphia United Methodist Church or the Harlem Booster Club.
