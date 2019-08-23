|
|
Edward Rickey, Jr.
Evans, GA—Edward Richey, Jr. (USMC, Maj. Retired) passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was a native of Evans, Georgia and had been a resident of Hampton for 38 years. Ed retired from the United States Marine Corps as a Major, after 26 years of service. He had many distinctions, among them were the Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat V, Combat Action Ribbon, and a Vietnam Veteran. Ed was a graduate of Saint Leo University with a Business Degree and he retired as a mortgage banker after 20 years of service. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, actively serving in the church choir and as a Deacon, he was a DAV Chapter 13 member, member of the Peninsula Retired Men's Club, life-long member of the Kiwanis Club and received the Kiwanis Hixon Fellow. Ed's motto was God first, then family, and then his country. Ed's favorite past time was singing gospel music, he enjoyed sharing the love of God through his music, and he loved sharing his music at the VA Hospital.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Virginia Richey and his sister, Patricia Anderson. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Billie Mae Richey; two daughters, Beth Barnwell (Richard); Dawn Bloch (Matt); and one son, Edward Richey III (Angie); grandchildren, Elizabeth Myers (Chris); Jenny Dennis (Emily); Anna Barnwell (and future grandson-in-law, Hunter Wright); Hailey Bloch; Morgan Bloch; and Michaela Richey.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at Memorial Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Larry Biermann. Interment services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 317 Lee Street, Hampton, VA 23669.
