Mr. Edward Sullivan, 88, entered into rest on Sunday, March 2, 2019.
Mr. Sullivan was stationed at Fort Gordon where he retired from the United States Army in 1972. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a nurse at The VA Medical Center-Uptown in Augusta, GA and retired in 1992. Mr. Sullivan was a provider for his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Sullivan is preceded in death by his wife, Letizia Sullivan. Survivors include his children, Chinzia Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan (Cheryl) and Andrew Sullivan; and grandchildren, Austan Sullivan, Evan Sullivan and Grant Sullivan.
A graveside will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1pm at the Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flower, please make donations to the 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York NY 10001.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019