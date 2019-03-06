Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
For more information about
Edward Sullivan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Sullivan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Sullivan Obituary
Mr. Edward Sullivan, 88, entered into rest on Sunday, March 2, 2019.

Mr. Sullivan was stationed at Fort Gordon where he retired from the United States Army in 1972. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a nurse at The VA Medical Center-Uptown in Augusta, GA and retired in 1992. Mr. Sullivan was a provider for his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Sullivan is preceded in death by his wife, Letizia Sullivan. Survivors include his children, Chinzia Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan (Cheryl) and Andrew Sullivan; and grandchildren, Austan Sullivan, Evan Sullivan and Grant Sullivan.

A graveside will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1pm at the Beaufort National Cemetery. In lieu of flower, please make donations to the 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York NY 10001.

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now