Edward Taft Bennett
Augusta, GA—Edward Taft Bennett, 88, left this world of natural causes on April 16th, 2020 to be with Jesus his Savior and Shepherd who is supplying all his needs.
Ed was a native son of Augusta and knew its rich history which he shared with anyone who was interested up until his death.
He attended John Milledge Elementary and graduated from The Academy of Richmond County in 1949. He often spoke of socializing with "the girls from Tubman" located down the hill from ARC. He was a member of Central Christian Church where his father, Joe Bennett served as an Elder and leader of the church. Ed worked at the King Mill as a teenager where his father was Superintendent.
Mr. Bennett, affectionately known as "Ed" attended Johnson Bible College in Knoxville, TN where he met his future wife, Peggy Jane Stewart from Mobile, AL who he married August 10, 1953. Ed's ministry was using his God-given talent of singing with his incredible baritone voice. After college, he sang on the radio in Birmingham, AL and along with Peggy, sang with the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. The couple eventually settled in Augusta in 1955 where he sang for various church's throughout the city. He and Peggy joined First Christian Church where he sang in the choir and was the primary soloist for over 30 years. He was often accompanied by his beloved daughter, Laurie who he admired and wrote in a letter to her, "I still have goose bumps every time you play." Ed sang Sacred music with such expression, phrasing, finese and sensitivity to the text but also had a flair for the the old popular standards of the 40's, 50's, and 60's which rivaled that of the well-known singers of that time.
Ed was also know for his keen sense of humor and maniacal laugh. One of his jokes was "I never make a mistake. Once I thought I did but I was wrong" or his advice on longevity, "If you drink a glass of milk everyday for 365,000 days, you will live to be 100." When Tiny Tim was popular, Ed bought a ukulele and and sang "Tiptoe Thru the Tulips" in falsetto to the delight of his family. Ed loved animals, especially his terrier's Beebee, Binky and Bookie who filled his days with companionship and devotion.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sarah Elizabeth Bennett, his daughter Kathy, his son David, his brothers Gadson, Albert and John and his sisters Elsie Long and Annell Long.
Ed is survived by his wife Peggy, his daughter Laurie Bennett Fields and her husband Billy of Augusta, his brother the Rev. Dr. Joseph Richard Bennett (Magda) High Shoals, GA, his sister Nancy Bennett Floyd (Ervin) of Augusta and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Special mention is made of his great-niece Kim Edmonds and her husband Eliot who were especially close to Ed during his last years.
The family is grateful to the staff at The Place in Martinez for the exceptional care they provided Ed for the last six years.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20th at Westover Memorial Park. Ed will be laid to rest by his beloved son David. The service will stream live on Platt's Funeral Home's facebook page at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please donate to Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Dr., Knoxville,TN; The Augusta Human Society or the .
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9.
