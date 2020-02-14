|
Edward Willie Bullock Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Edward Willie Bullock entered into rest on February 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Clyde Hill Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Fairbluff, NC. Survivors are his brother, Kenneth (Delores) Bullock; sister, Gwendolyn Bullock; nieces, Symira Hamm, Kendel Bullock; nephew, Chaz Bullock; godson, Aubrey Thomas, III; god sister, Ashlie Henderson; best friend, Aubrey Thomas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
