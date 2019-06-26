|
|
Edwin A. Perez-Martinez passed in peace Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 63.
The family will receive friends at Platt's Crawford Avenue on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM.
Edwin is the former husband of Mayra Riera. Father of Mayra, Edwin J. (Suzanne) and Erich (Misty). Proud Grandfather of Angelique, Nyah, Zoey and Reyna. He is further survived by his mother Hilda Martinez, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Edwin will be fondly remembered for his passion of teaching Spanish and supporting the Hispanic community (ACHA). He was also a proud patriot and US Army veteran.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019