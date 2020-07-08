Edwin Dean "Deano" Smith
Martinez, GA—Mr. Edwin Dean "Deano" Smith, 82, entered into rest Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
A native of Augusta, GA, Deano worked for and retired from Kroger. In his spare time, he loved playing golf, the guitar, and serenading his daughters with classic country when they were young. An avid sports fan, Deano enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Falcons and most importantly cheering on the "Dawgs" with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Family members include his children: Sandie Fleming (Robert), Sheryl Hitchcock (John), and Debbie Dillard (Albert); grandchildren: Hailey Eickleberry (Kirby), Clayton Fleming, Brandon Frazier, and Brynnleigh Dillard; and one great granddaughter: Brailynn Rosier; honorary daughter: Dee LaRiviere. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Kay Smith and his parents, Dan and Eloise Smith.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 225 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 550 – South Tower, Atlanta, GA 30303
The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/09/2020