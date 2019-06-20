Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Gimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Godard "Ted" Gimble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin Godard "Ted" Gimble Obituary
Memorial Celebration of Life Services for Edwin Godard "Ted" Gimble, Jr., 83, who entered into rest on May 11, 2019, will be held at The Augusta Sailing Club, 5462 Sailing Road, Appling, GA, 30802 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Sally Ricker (925) 339-8435, or to any organization of your choice in Ted Gimble's name. If so desired, flowers may be sent to The Augusta Sailing Club, 5462 Sailing Road, Appling, GA 30802, (706) 309-9463.

For additional obituary information, visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now