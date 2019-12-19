|
Edwin James Gunn
Dearing, GA—Mr. Edwin James Gunn, 66, entered into rest December 18, 2019.
Mr. Gunn, a native of McDuffie County, was the son of the late Lewis P. Gunn and the late Imogene Brassell Gunn. He grew up in the Happy Valley Community, but was a longtime resident of Dearing, GA. Mr. Gunn was the owner/operator of Gunn Trucking Company for many years, then Gunn & Sons Trucking and later Southeastern Timber Haulers. In his younger years he played in a men's softball league. Mr. Gunn enjoyed spending time with his family at the beach or camping out at the lake. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Gunn was a Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gunn was predeceased by his wife, Martha Gunn.
Survivors include his sons, James Lewis "Jamie" Gunn (Kristin) of Harlem, Jason Robert Gunn (Elizabeth) of Dearing, and Dakota Evans of Grovetown; daughter, Jessica Marie Lee (Trey) of Grovetown; brothers, Carl Gunn and Tim Gunn of Dearing; sisters, Donna Spann of Dearing, Sandra Linker of Thomson, and Roxanne Bentley of Evans; and grandchildren, Kaitlynn Gunn, Jackson Gunn, and Maddie J. Gunn.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Chaplain Mike Sides officiating. Interment will follow at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call at the home of Jamie and Kristen Gunn, 1407 Country Woods Lane, Harlem, GA.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Edwin Gunn.
