1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mr. Edwin (Ed) Roger Macuch passed away peacefully, in the early morning hours of April 13th, 2019. Ed was the son of the late Mr. John Macuch and Mrs. Julia Hubac Macuch of Augusta, Georgia. Ed was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Mrs. Elizabeth (Bee) Lane Macuch. He was also predeceased by his brothers and business partners, Edward John Macuch and Morton Hugo Macuch, Sr.



Ed is survived by his three children: Lee Macuch Haydu, Solana Beach, CA; Rodger Alan Macuch (Jennifer), Waynesboro, GA; and William Louis Macuch (Libby), Augusta, GA. Also left to cherish his memory are nine grandchildren: Michelle Lee Haydu, San Francisco, CA; Sarah Elizabeth Haydu, Seattle, WA; Louis Alexander Macuch, Augusta, GA; Nicholas Alan Macuch, Charleston, SC; Elizabeth Macuch Mendoza (Michael), Benjamin Albright Macuch, Emma Grey Macuch, Rosemary Margaret Macuch and William McKinley Macuch, Augusta, GA; and two great grandchildren; Charles Edward Mendoza and Waylon Albright Mendoza, Augusta, GA. Ed is also survived by his younger brother and sister, Marvin Merritt Macuch, Augusta, GA and Vivian(Diddie) Macuch Bruce, Woodstock, GA.



Ed was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on May 17, 1924. He served during World War II in the US Navy and, after many years, retired from the Naval Reserves as the Augusta, GA Commanding Officer with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta, receiving a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering in 1947. It was during his years in Atlanta that he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Mae Lane and began a romance which would span over 70 wonderful years. They moved from Atlanta to Augusta in 1947, where Ed, his two eldest brothers, and his father founded Macuch Steel Products, Inc. As Co-Founder, Vice President, Treasurer, President, and Chairman of Macuch Steel, he oversaw the expansion of the business from servicing a hometown market to a nationwide steel fabrication company. Prior to retiring in 2009, at age eighty five, he was involved in the acquisition of Emco Metal Products, Inc. in Twin City, GA and the start-up of Shewmake Steel Erection, Inc. and Southeastern Stair and Rail, LLC in Lavonia, GA.



Ed was very active in the Augusta community. He was instrumental in the development of Augusta Doctors Medical Center, Inc and served as its Vice President/Treasurer from 1971 to 1982. He was also a General Partner in ADMC, Limited from 1976 to 1988. He was the Treasurer of Augusta Arts Council, Board member of Augusta Civic Ballet, Treasurer of Augusta Symphony League and President of The Augusta Opera Association. Ed was an active member of several churches throughout his lifetime and was a founding member of Covenant Presbyterian and Greene Street Presbyterian West (now St. Andrew Presbyterian). Ed was a Deacon and Ruling Elder of Reid Memorial Presbyterian, Covenant Presbyterian, Greene Street Presbyterian, and St. Andrew Presbyterian (serving as Treasurer for over 15 years). Ed served as a Trustee of Presbyterian College and as Moderator of the Augusta-Macon Presbytery in 1976. Ed was an active member of the Augusta Country Club for over sixty years.



The above biography is merely an indication of the man, Edwin Macuch. What is not written above is that he was always focused on something bigger than himself. He was the consummate servant leader, bringing humility and a servant's attitude into everything he did. He served his country, his family, his church and his community. In business, he not only served his customers but also his suppliers and all of his employees. Although he was a strong and resolute leader, he approached life with a selfless devotion, dedication, reverence and spirit of service. After he retired, Ed said that his last goal in life was to "live at least one day longer than Bee", so that he could ensure she was well taken care of. He met this final goal.



The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to the Brandon Wilde staff, and Ed's personal care assistants; with special recognition of Michelle Washington and Mrs. Theresa Moffett for the generous, loving and professional care they provided during the past years. We also want to memorialize Ms. Rosanna Greene and acknowledge the role she played in the months both prior to and immediately after Bee's death. The family is so thankful for them, and so blessed that Ed had their help.



There will be a memorial service at Thomas Poteet & Son, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA, on Friday, April 19th at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will gather from 5:00 to 6:00 PM to reminisce and pay respects before the service. Donations may be made, in Ed's honor, to St Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3551 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30909.



