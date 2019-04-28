Home

Edwin Maurice Sturgis


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin Maurice Sturgis Obituary
Colfax-Mr. Edwin Maurice Sturgis, 78 died Monday April 22, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital Greensboro NC. Edwin was born February 06, 1941 in Augusta GA to the late Maurice and Naomi Knowles Sturgis. He was a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran and made the Air Force his career retiring after 21 years of service. In addition to his parents Edwin was preceded in death by one brother David Sturgis.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie E. Sciple Sturgis of the home; one son Mark Sturgis (Laura) of High Point; one daughter Linda Sturgis Dell of NY; and one brother Charles Sturgis of Daytona FL.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To reconnect with the Sturgis family please contact the Cumby Funeral Service.

Cumby Family Funeral Service High Point Chapel is assisting the Sturgis Family

Online condolences may be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
