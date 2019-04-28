|
Colfax-Mr. Edwin Maurice Sturgis, 78 died Monday April 22, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital Greensboro NC. Edwin was born February 06, 1941 in Augusta GA to the late Maurice and Naomi Knowles Sturgis. He was a Vietnam US Air Force Veteran and made the Air Force his career retiring after 21 years of service. In addition to his parents Edwin was preceded in death by one brother David Sturgis.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie E. Sciple Sturgis of the home; one son Mark Sturgis (Laura) of High Point; one daughter Linda Sturgis Dell of NY; and one brother Charles Sturgis of Daytona FL.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019