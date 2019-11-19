Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwina Grier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwina Carol Grier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwina Carol Grier Obituary
Edwina Carol Grier
Augusta, GA—Edwina Carol Grier, 64, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 after battling multiple health issues over the last 6 months.
Born in Elmore County, Alabama she moved to Richmond County, Georgia in her early childhood. She remained an Augusta, GA resident until her final day. Edwina is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Grier, and her brothers, Tony Grier and James "Jimmy" Grier.
Her life was filled with daily challenges but was also supported by many loving and caring friends, family, counselors and advocates for people with disabilities. Her joys were humbling and her trials were shared.
Her survivors include a nephew, Tommy Grier; cousins, Sue and Charles Wilbanks, Doug Christian, Ann Christian, Linda and Jimmy Vaught, Terry-Jo Bowers, Linda Smith, Lisa Dunson, Mona Hamilton and Kim Thornton.
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta, GA at 2pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 with Pastor Tresco Shannon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 3300 Northeast Expy NE, Bldg. 9, Atlanta, GA 30341: Attn: Laura Heise.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -