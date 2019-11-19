|
Edwina Carol Grier
Augusta, GA—Edwina Carol Grier, 64, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 after battling multiple health issues over the last 6 months.
Born in Elmore County, Alabama she moved to Richmond County, Georgia in her early childhood. She remained an Augusta, GA resident until her final day. Edwina is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Grier, and her brothers, Tony Grier and James "Jimmy" Grier.
Her life was filled with daily challenges but was also supported by many loving and caring friends, family, counselors and advocates for people with disabilities. Her joys were humbling and her trials were shared.
Her survivors include a nephew, Tommy Grier; cousins, Sue and Charles Wilbanks, Doug Christian, Ann Christian, Linda and Jimmy Vaught, Terry-Jo Bowers, Linda Smith, Lisa Dunson, Mona Hamilton and Kim Thornton.
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Augusta, GA at 2pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 with Pastor Tresco Shannon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Cerebral Palsy, 3300 Northeast Expy NE, Bldg. 9, Atlanta, GA 30341: Attn: Laura Heise.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/20/2019
