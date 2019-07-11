|
|
Mrs. Edwina "Mena" Jackson Burwell entered into rest Friday, July 5, 2019 at Wellington Regional Hospital, Wellington, Fl.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm from Everfaithful Baptist Church with Bishop Rosa L. Williams, officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens.
Edwina was born in Millen, Georgia, but moved to New York City after high school, where she lived for over 50 years. Due to health issues in February 2017, she relocated to Lake Worth, FL to reside with family.
Survivors are her son, Christopher Jackson; grandchildren, Shadasha Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Titiyana Jackson, Ashley Jackson, Isiah Jones; god daughter, DeVetta Trott; sisters, Elouise Lambert, Augusta, Ga, Deborah
Keys (James), Augusta, Ga, Catherine Draine (James), Beech Island, SC, Carolyn Jackson (Samuel), Lake Worth, FL; brothers, Robert "RC" Jackson, Augusta, Ga and Carlton Jackson (Tressie), Augusta, Ga and a host of relatives and friends.
W.H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Blvd, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 11, 2019