Elaine Dickson Haddock
Augusta, GA—Elaine Dickson Haddock, 67, entered into rest November 30, 2020.
Elaine was a native of Augusta and the daughter of the late Randolph J. Dickson and the late Lucile S. Dickson. Elaine spent her formative years in Hephzibah, GA., where she was a 1971 graduate of Hephzibah High School. She was of the Baptist faith. Elaine will be remembered for her caring generosity and kindness to her friends and family.
Elaine is survived by her three sons: Ryan Mock (Desiree) of Appling, GA., Kyle Keats and Dylan Keats of Augusta, GA., and her brother: James D. Dickson (Carolyn) of North Augusta, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
