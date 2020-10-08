Elaine Kruskol
Evans, GA—Elaine Kruskol, 86, passed away on October 4, 2020 at her home in Evans, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in the Bronx, NY where she received her primary and secondary education. She went on to attend City College of the City University of New York, where she met her husband, Nathaniel. Upon their graduations in 1955, they married and moved to Ft. Benning, GA, where Nathaniel was stationed with the US Army. They returned to New York, settling in Queens, where they raised their twin sons, Howard and Robert. Both Elaine and Nathaniel were educators, and Elaine was active in union affairs, serving as Chairwoman for the United Federation of Teachers local for five years.
Upon their retirement, Elaine and Nat moved to Florida, where they lived in New Port Richey, and later in Navarre. They traveled extensively for many years, and especially enjoyed cruising. Elaine was a voracious reader and was talented at needlepoint. Both Elaine and Nat enjoyed the company of their pet cockatiel, Prince Trouble, for an amazing 29 years.
After a hurricane extensively damaged their home in 2004, Elaine and Nat moved to Evans. Elaine lost her beloved husband, Nat, in 2018 after 63 years of marriage. She is survived by her sons Howard, of Oakdale, NY, Robert and his wife, Grace, of Londonderry, NH, and granddaughter Stephanie Batchelder and her husband David, of Centreville, VA.
There will be no services, per Elaine's wishes. Following cremation, she will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, beside Nat, who had retired from the Army Reserves with the rank of Lt. Colonel. The family would like to thank the nurses from Regency Hospice, and the caregivers from Visiting Angels for the excellent and compassionate care they provided for Elaine.
