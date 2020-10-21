1/1
Elaine Owens
Augusta, Ga.—Elaine Owens entered into rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020 A private graveside service will be held at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors includes; her son, Sheldon Maurice Owens; sisters, Jeanette G. Randall, Juanita Griffin, Lillie Mae Griffin, Theresa Griffin, Shirley Madison Knights, Barbara J. Griffin, Betty Ann Griffin, Rose (Lance) Coleman, and Viola Griffin; brothers, Eddie Griffin, Jr., Joseph Griffin, Fotha J. Griffin, George Griffin, David (Doris) Griffin,Peter Griffin; adopted sisters Patricia (Joseph) Williams, Melvis (Andy) Garard ;aunts – Myrtis Madison, Florence Madison; family friend Vivian (David) Kinder and host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
