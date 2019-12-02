|
Elaine Pearson
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Ms. Elaine Pearson, 60, who entered into rest November 29, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
Ms. Pearson was a lifelong resident of North Augusta and was retired as a lab technician at the Savannah River Site with 35 years of service. She was a former member of Woodlawn Baptist Church for 59 years, where she taught children's church and sang in the church choir, recently becoming a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. Ms. Pearson was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 153, was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved vacationing at the beach. She had a zest for life, loved to laugh and had a giving heart. Ms. Pearson lived life to the fullest and will be fondly remembered for the joy she had spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Wilkerson.
Survivors include her father, Billy Wilkerson, North Augusta; a daughter, Jennie (Brandon) Redd, North Augusta; three grandchildren, Brantley Redd, Brianna Redd, Dylan Redd; numerous aunts, uncles and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Bugg, Scott Bowser, Daniel Martin, David Wilkerson, Tim George and Kevin Faires.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, www.liverfoundation.org
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019