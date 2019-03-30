Home

W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Elaine Pollard Menter

Elaine Pollard Menter Obituary
Ms. Elaine Pollard Menter entered into rest Friday, March 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Lampkin Grove Baptist Church, 2673 Louisville Road, Appling, GA, Reverend James C. Kendrick, Sr., eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019
